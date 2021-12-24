Omicron restrictions: States which have imposed curbs on travel



New Delhi, Dec 23: With several cases of Omicron being reported across the country, several states have imposed curbs ahead of Christmas and New Year in a bid to control crowds.

Karnataka, Maharashtra are among the states which have imposed curbs until January 2 2022. Let us take a look at the states that have imposed curbs.

Delhi:

What are the curbs imposed in Delhi for Christmas and New Year:

No Christmas and New Year gatherings can take place in Delhi.

Will bars and restaurants function in Delhi?

Bars and restaurants will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

What are the rules for marriage related gatherings?

A maximum of 200 people only will be allowed in marriage related gatherings.

What are the rules for social, political, religious and cultural related gatherings?

All social, political, religious and cultural related gatherings are prohibited through the NCT of Delhi.

What are the quarantine rules:

Passengers from Brazil, the UK, China, South Africa, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Botswana and Israel to undergo compulsory RT-PCR tests at the airport. No restrictions imposed on passengers from other countries. Children below the age of 5 years do not need to take the test. For others it is mandatory to wait outside the airport until the results arrive. If they test positive then treatment protocol at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital to be followed. If a person tests negative, they must home quarantine and take another test on the 8th day.

Maharashtra:

Can programmes be organised in Mumbai?

Residents will need a permit from the BMC for any programme and event that has 200 or more invitations. Local ward officers will send representatives to check if COVID-19 related rules are being followed strictly at an event that has 200 or more people.

What are the rules for programmes at closed indoor halls?

Closed indoor halls can operate at 50 per cent of their total capacity

What are the rules for open-to-sky venues?

Open-to-sky venues can operate only at 25 per cent of its total capacity.

What are the quarantine rules?

Mandatory 7 day institutional quarantine for high risk passengers rom South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe. On 8th day passenger will be tested and if the results come out negative mandatory 7 day home quarantine to be followed. All international passengers having connecting flights to under RT-PCR test. Domestic flyers should be fully vaccinated and should have a RT-PCR test conducted 48 hours before travelling.

Haryana:

What are the rules to enter malls, restaurants in Haryana?

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people cannot enter public places like grain markets, malls and restaurants.

What are the rules for government offices?

Individuals including government servants are not permitted to enter government offices unless they are fully vaccinated.

Karnataka:

What are the rules in Karnataka relating to gatherings?

During the New Year celebrations, restaurants and clubs will allow only 50 per cent seating capacity. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed.

Can special events be organised?

No special events, Disk Jockeys will be allowed in the celebrations. These restrictions will remain in effect between December 30 and January 2.

What are the quarantine rules?

International flyers to be home quarantined for 7 days. If a passenger tests positive the same will be sent for genome sequencing and they would be admitted to an isolation centre. Passengers arriving from Europe, UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel, would need to follow additional measures on arrival.

Jammu and Kashmir:

What are the quarantine rules?

International passengers should undergo RT-PCR test at the Srinagar International Airport. Passenger from at-risk nations to undergo home quarantine for 7 days on arrival. On the 8th day they must undergo another test and upon testing negative, they should self monitor themselves for two more weeks. Travellers from no risk countries to self monitor for two weeks.

West Bengal:

What are the rules for domestic and international travel?

It is compulsory for International passengers flying from Dhaka, Singapore and London to undergo RT-PCR test. If they test negative they will have to undergo home quarantine for seven days. For those who test positive they have to undergo institutional quarantine. Domestic travellers from other states to carry negative RT-PCR conducted 72 hours prior to the flight.

Tamil Nadu:

What are the travel rules in Tamil Nadu?

RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers from South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, UK, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Israel. Random sampling will be conducted on two per cent of travellers arriving from the no at-risk countries. Genome sequencing will be conducted if a person tests positive. If negative the person must undergo home quarantine for 7 days.

For domestic flyers the Arogya Setu app, thermal screening and E-Registration are mandatory. For passengers from Kerala, a double vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR report not more than 72 hours old to be produced.

Meghalaya:

What are the travel rules in Meghalaya?

International passengers have to fill up Self Declaration Form and upload the negative report. Travellers from United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel will have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test. If the test is negative, they have to undergo 7 day home quarantine. In case a person tests positive he or she will be sent to the isolation ward. For those entering the state they will have to register on the government website, download the Arogya Sethu application and the Behavioural Change Management app.

