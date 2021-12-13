YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 13: The World Health Organisation has said that Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19 spreads faster and reduces the efficacy of the vaccine.

    However WHO said that the severity of Omicron is lesser when compared to the Delta variant.

    Omicron reduces vaccine efficacy: WHO

    WHO said that Omicron had been detected in 63 countries and a faster transmission was noted in South Africa where the Delta variant was less prevalent. However WHO said that a lack of data meant that it could not say if Omicron's rate of transmission was because it was less probe to immune responses, higher transmissibility or a combination of both.

    Omicron cases a reduction in vaccine efficacy, WHO said in a technical brief. "Given the current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs," WHO also said.

    Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:03 [IST]
