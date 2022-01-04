Do you need a booster shot? What AIIMS chief says

Omicron Outbreak: Winter break cancelled, Delhi AIIMS doctors' to join duty immediately

New Delhi, Jan 04: After alarming raise in Coronavirus cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Tuesday announced the cancellation of winter vacation for its doctors.

"In continuation of the office memoranda of dated December 22 and 27, it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation from 5th to 10th January due to ongoing Covid 19 and Omicron pandemic," it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to report 5500 COVID cases, with the positivity rate rising to 8.5%.

There are around 11,000 active cases in Delhi. Only 350 are in hospitals. Of them 124 need oxygen, while seven are on ventilator support.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government has decided to impose weekend curfew in the capital in view of a surge in Covid cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. He said government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

"There will be curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. People are requested to step out only when it is absolutely necessary," he said in a virtual press conference after a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority.