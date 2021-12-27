Omicron Outbreak: Night curfew in Kerala from Dec 30, no New Year celebration post 10 pm

Those coming from abroad should adhere to Centre's guidelines on self-observation: Kerala Health Minister

New Delhi, Dec 27: In view of rising Omicron coronavirus variant, the Kerala government on Monday announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am between December 30 and January 2. There will be no celebrations this New Year's Eve between 10 pm on December 31 in the state, according to the new guidelines.

Places of large gatherings like beaches, shopping malls, and public parks, will be closely monitored by sectoral magistrates and the police.

Bars, hotels, clubs, and restaurants in Kerala will be allowed to operate during this time with 50 percent seating.

An additional police force will be deployed to ensure there are no large gatherings during the New Year celebrations.

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 19:32 [IST]