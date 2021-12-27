YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Omicron Outbreak: Night curfew in Kerala from Dec 30, no New Year celebration post 10 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 27: In view of rising Omicron coronavirus variant, the Kerala government on Monday announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am between December 30 and January 2. There will be no celebrations this New Year's Eve between 10 pm on December 31 in the state, according to the new guidelines.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Places of large gatherings like beaches, shopping malls, and public parks, will be closely monitored by sectoral magistrates and the police.

    Bars, hotels, clubs, and restaurants in Kerala will be allowed to operate during this time with 50 percent seating.

    An additional police force will be deployed to ensure there are no large gatherings during the New Year celebrations.

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 19:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X