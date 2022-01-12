WFH for Private offices in Delhi, restaurants & bars to be shut as Omicron-led to sudden rise in Covid cases

Omicron is not the common cold: Dr VK Paul

New Delhi, Jan 12: Dr VK Paul, a Niti Aayog member, on Wednesday urged people to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 amid the rising coronavirus cases.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that vaccination is the critical pillar of our Covid-19 response. He stated, "Omicron is not the common cold. It's our responsibility to slow it down. Let's mask up and get vaccinated, whoever is due. It's fact they (vaccines) are helpful to an extent. Vaccination is the critical pillar of our COVID response."



He said that there should be a rational approach for medicine use. "There should be a rational approach for medicine use. We are concerned about the overuse and misuse of drugs. Don't overuse. It will have an aftermath...Have warm water, do gargles in-home care," he added.

Talking about the ban on rallies, the health ministry said, "Election Commission has issued guidelines related to gathering, rallies. As the situation evolves, we coordinate with the EC. A decision will be taken accordingly." Earlier on January 8, the Election Commission of India banned all the physical elections rallies till January 15 for the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that a booster dose of Covaxin has shown to neutralise both Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19.

"100 per cent of test serum samples showed neutralization of the Delta variant and more than 90 per cent of serum samples showed neutralisation of the Omicron variant," Bharat Biotech said.

