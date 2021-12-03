Omicron in India: A variant that could be be five times more infectious

Five more travellers from 'at risk' countries test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai; nine so far

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: Two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were detected in Karnataka on Thursday.

The health ministry urged people not to panic, but cautioned against lowering the guard against the infection. Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai will hold a high level meeting to take stock of the situation and also decide on the restrictions to be imposed in the state.

Karnataka health minister, Dr. Sudhakar said that the Centre was alerted accordingly. Officials in the state feel that there may be more such cases as the doctor who had tested positive had no travel history.

"How Omicron spreads, we can't say as of now, but there is no need to worry as all the six cases identified so far don't have any major health issues. We have seen the Delta variant, it had intensity, more issues like breathing, such things have not been noticed so far. Symptoms here are mild," Dr. Sudhakar said.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 can be five times more infectious than the other known variants of COVID-19, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said at a briefing. The Omicron variant was found in two persons in Karnataka. One of them is aged 66 and the other 46.

All the primary and secondary contacts have been traced and are being tested, the health ministry also said. Both cases are mild and the two have shown any symptoms so far.

The two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID-19 appropriate is needed, Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR said.

The government said that not organising mass gatherings will help in checking the spread of Omicron.

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 8:31 [IST]