Omicron: Health Minister reviews testing facilities

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday reviewed the RT-PCR testing facilities at Delhi's IGI Airport as the tally of cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus reached 21 in the country, PTI reported.

India reported 17 more cases of the new variant on Sunday -- nine people in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania.

"Reviewed RT-PCR testing facilities for passengers coming from at-risk countries at the IGI airport, New Delhi. Thirty-five rapid RT-PCR testing machines are functional at Terminal 3. With this, screening and testing time of passengers can be reduced to even 30 minutes," Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

The list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil,Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

(PTI)

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 9:01 [IST]