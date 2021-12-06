YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Omicron: Health Minister reviews testing facilities

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 06: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday reviewed the RT-PCR testing facilities at Delhi's IGI Airport as the tally of cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus reached 21 in the country, PTI reported.

    Omicron: Health Minister reviews testing facilities

    India reported 17 more cases of the new variant on Sunday -- nine people in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania.

    "Reviewed RT-PCR testing facilities for passengers coming from at-risk countries at the IGI airport, New Delhi. Thirty-five rapid RT-PCR testing machines are functional at Terminal 3. With this, screening and testing time of passengers can be reduced to even 30 minutes," Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

    The list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil,Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

    (PTI)

    More OMICRON News  

    Read more about:

    Omicron

    Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 9:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X