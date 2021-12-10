Omicron in Maharashtra: 3-year-old among 7 new cases of Covid, talking total tally to 17

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Dec 10: Maharashtra reported seven new cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. While three is registered in Mumbai, four cases have been detected in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Maharashtra Health Department said in a press release.

The total number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra has now reached 17. "Today's 3 patients from Mumbai are male of 48, 25 and 37 years of age having a recent history of travel to Tanzania, the UK and South Africa- Nairobi respectively," the statement added.

The other four patients from PCMC are contacts of a Nigerian woman who has already been confirmed as an Omicron case in previous reports.

Among the seven new patients, four have been fully vaccinated. While he received a single dose of the vaccine, one patient has not been vaccinated, it added. "One patient is three and a half years old so not eligible for vaccination," the statement added.

The four patients are asymptomatic and three patients are having mild symptoms.

Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai, the first cases of the variant found in the state.

A 37-year-old man who had come from Johannesburg, South Africa and a 36-year-old friend, who had come from the USA on the same day, tested positive for Omicron.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 695 new Covid-19 cases. 631 patients recovered and 12 people died due to coronavirus. The state still has 6,534 active cases.