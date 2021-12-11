Omicron cases in India will mostly be mild, asymptomatic: Here's why

New Delhi, Dec 11: As the Omicron variant cases increase steadily in India, experts believe that the very high rate of 'seropositivity' should keep the country in good stead, in fight against the new variant of coronavirus.

"Because, India has the advantage of very high rate of 'seropositivity' of 70, 80 per cent, and in big cities more than 90 per cent people already have antibodies," Rakesh Mishra, former Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here, told PTI.

Even though people get infected, it will be very mild and most of the time asymptomatic, Mishra, currently Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bangalore, said.

It would help the cause in a big way if vaccination coverage is further expanded and if vaccines for children are rolled out, he noted.

The spread of Omicron almost looks certain in the country though data is still emerging, but the situation would be better than with Delta as the symptoms appear to be only milder.

However, we should not lower guard as the virus should be prevented from becoming more virulent. The only way to do that is wearing masks properly, maintaining social distance and vaccination, he stressed.

The number of Omicron cases in India has gone up to 33. The latest is a traveller from Zimbabwe.

The government has warned that India has entered the danger zone with mask usage in the country dropping to levels the pre-second wave. 33 cases of Omicron have been detected so far in the country.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 17:53 [IST]