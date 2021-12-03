2 fliers test Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu: TN Govt says tests will only ascertain if Omicron variant

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Dec 3: Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said that two international air travellers, including a child, who had arrived in Tamil Nadu from Singapore and the United Kingdom have tested positive for Covid-19. However, he denied the reports which claimed that they were the cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

A man who arrived from Singapore to Tiruchirappalli and the child who had come along with its family in Chennai from the UK have tested positive for Covid-19. Since the UK and Singapore are considered 'high risk' countries, the rumours started doing rounds that both were infected with the Omicron variant.

"The passenger from Singapore arrived at Tiruchirappally at 3.30 AM (on Friday). He tested positive and has been shifted to the local medical college where he has been quarantined. His sample will undergo genome sequencing and we have a facility here for this purpose. However, it will also be sent to a lab in Bengaluru and only after that result would we come to know if he is infected with Omicron," Subramanian said.

"He is only Covid positive as of now," the minister added, but refused to divulge more details about the second case.

The child along with its family have been admitted to the King's Institute where the relevant tests are being conducted. Refuting social media claims that both the cases were Omicron variants, Subramanian said, "We will be transparent in announcing the results" as it would only help in creating more public awareness against the pandemic and urged social media users to be careful about opining on the "sensitive issue."

The co-passengers seated in the front and rear rows of the flights in which these two travelled and the flight crew have also been tested, he said.

The country's first Covid Omicron cases were detected In Bengaluru on Thursday. One is a 66-year-old South African national and the other is a 46-year-old doctor from Bengaluru. They both have mild symptoms.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 11:15 [IST]