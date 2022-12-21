WHO chief says 'very concerned' about evolving situation in China

Omicron BF.7: States ramp up Covid protocol as China Covid surge alarms India

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 21: India has gone into alert mode after four cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, the strain driving China's current surge in Covid-19 cases, were detected in the country. The cases were confirmed by official sources in the health ministry on Wednesday.

However, since the emergence and spread of a new Omicron sub-variant BF. 7, murmurs of a fourth Covid-19 wave have already started doing the rounds.

Let us now take a look at how different states are preparing to tackle Omicron strain:

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 23:54 [IST]