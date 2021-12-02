Omicron: At Delhi Airport, pay Rs 3,900 to get your test result in 90 mins

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: There was complete disorder at the Delhi Airport as the new rules came into effect in the backdrop of a new variant of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Long lines, crowded lounges were seen amidst unclear instructions regarding the COVID-19 tests.

Under the new guidelines, all passengers from at-risk nations have to mandatory undergo RT_PCR tests. The passengers would have to wait at the airport for the results before leaving or to take a connecting flight.

The airport officials said that over 1,700 passengers had been screened at the Terminal 3 on Wednesday. The airport has two types of testing. Pay Rs 500 and get the result in six hours or cough up Rs 3,900 and get the report in 90 minutes.

Amid concerns over Omicron variant of coronavirus, the DDMA on Tuesday asked all concerned authorities to ensure strict compliance of the Centre's revised guidelines for passengers arriving at Delhi's IGI airport from high-risk countries, including a mandatory seven-day home quarantine.

On Wednesday the airport had said that the arrivals were smooth. "Operations for International arrivals are running smooth after the implementation of the New guidelines laid down by @MoHFW_INDIA," the airport said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Total 1013 passengers from 4 'at risk' flights, successfully completed arrival formalities due to availability of Rapid PCR Test along with RTPCR test. 792 passengers decided to take Rapid PCR Test and 221 passengers opted for RT-PCR Test," another tweet read.

The list of countries deemed at risk for now are United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel. Passenger from at risk countries are advised to prepare to wait at airports till results are out, the Centre had said.

Passenger from at risk countries will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival. They can't leave the airport until their results are out. If negative they have to undergo 7 day home quarantine and will be re-tested on day 8. State officials will visit their homes to ensure effective home isolation, the Centre had said.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 10:53 [IST]