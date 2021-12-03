YouTube
    Omicron: After one passenger leaves for Dubai, Karnataka orders probe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 03: The Karnataka Government has ordered an inquiry on the first Omicron case over the RT-PCR reports. The person stayed at a hotel and held some meeting there said Karnataka minister, R Ashok.

    Following this he went to Dubai. Ashok said that this means there are 2 reports one positive and one negative, which is doubtful and hence the lab must be investigated.

    Two passengers who arrived at the Bangalore International Airport in November tested positive for the Omicron strain yesterday. Both patients are men and are aged 64 and 46, the Health Ministry said.

    Their identities will not be revealed to protect their privacy, the ministry also said. One of the patients had however left Karnataka for Dubai before the results came out.

    The ministry also said that all people who came in contact with them have been traced and are being tested.

    The two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID-19 appropriate is needed, Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR said.

    The government said that not organising mass gatherings will help in checking the spread of Omicron.

    No severe symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported so far. All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied, Joint Secretary Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said.

    V K Paul, member health NITI Aayog said that increased COVID-19 vaccine uptake is the needs of the hour. Do not delay in getting fully vaccinated, Paul also said.

    The Omicron variant is being carefully examined and decisions will be taken on the basis of the same. It is an ongoing discussion with our technical and scientific circles, Paul also said.

    Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 16:45 [IST]
