Omicron: 4 who returned from South Africa test positive in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 03: Four people who returned from South Africa to Rajasthan have tested positive for COVID-19. The development comes a day after two persons tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron in Karnataka.

Five persons who came in contact with the Rajasthan family have also tested positive. All of them are currently self-isolating and their genome sequencing reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, twelve suspected to have contracted Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Reports said that as many as 12 patients suspected to be infected with the Omicron variant hame been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital. Eight of the suspects were admitted today, while four others were shifted to hospital today.

2 were admitted after testing positive for COVID-19, while the test results for the rest are awaited.

Four of the passengers had come from UK, one from France and one from Netherlands. The samples of all four patients will be sent for genome sequencing today, ANI reported.

