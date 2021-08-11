YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Om Birla says it pained him that Lok Sabha did not run smoothly during Monsoon session

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday expressed pain that the House did not run smoothly during the Monsoon session.

    Addressing the media after the House was adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period), he said members holding placards, raising slogans in the Well of Lok Sabha was not in accordance with its traditions.

    Om Birla says it pained him that Lok Sabha did not run smoothly during Monsoon session

    Lok Sabha functioned only 21 hours during the entire Monsoon session and its productivity was at 22 per cent, Birla said.

    Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourns sine dieMonsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourns sine die

    Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session which was scheduled to conclude on August 13.

    Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

    The Question Hour witnessed disruptions on most of the days during this session, while the House managed to pass a raft of bills, including the Constitution amendment bill that will allow states to make their OBC lists.

    Birla also informed that the construction of new Parliament building is expected to be completed before August 15 next year.

    (with PTI inputs)

    More OM BIRLA News  

    Read more about:

    om birla monsoon session

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 13:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X