Ola electric scooter launch date on 15th August, tweets CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 16: Ola Electric Scooter will make its official debut on August 15, India's independence day in the Indian market. The Ola Scooter is a revolutionary product with class-leading acceleration, largest-in-class boot space, superior range and many first-in-class features.

Ola Cabs founder and Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday made the announcement via his official Twitter handle.

''Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! Grinning face,'' he said.

Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! 😀 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 3, 2021

The company has already unveiled 10 new colours of its yet-to-be-launched e-scooter. For now, the Ola e-scooter can be booked with keeping the colour options in mind. The Ola Electric Scooter can be booked directly from its website http://olaelectric.com.

Spread across 500 acres with 10 production lines and a staggering capacity to produce over 10 million scooters a year - the Ola Futurefactory will be the world's largest two wheeler factory.

Customers can book the scooter for a small amount of ₹499. In an earlier post, Aggarwal also confirmed some of the new features of the new scooter.

The new e-scooter has a slim profile. However, the twin headlamp cluster, surrounded by LED DRLs give it a unique look.

The Ola electric scooter will be built at the facility that is coming up in Tamil Nadu.

How do i reserve Ola scooter?

To reserve your Ola Scooter, simply click here .You'll have to login via your phone number, using an OTP validation. Post signing in, you can reserve your Ola Scooter by paying ₹499 using netbanking, credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets or through OlaMoney.