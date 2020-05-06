‘Of course, we’ll share it with the world’: Israel’s ambassador on COVID-19 breakthrough

New Delhi, May 06: Israel's ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Wednesday said the country is in an advanced stage in finding COVID-19 antibodies and it would share it with the world.

Commenting on reports of Israel's breakthrough on COVID-19 antibodies. Malka said he is awaiting details on the same.

Malka also said that the coronavirus crisis has brought India and Israel closer.

"Both countries are sharing their best practices in combating COVID-19 and facilitating new processes," the envoy added.

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has said that scientists at the country's main biological research institute have made a "significant breakthrough" in developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus, as the researchers wrapped up the development phase and moved to patent and mass produce the potential treatment.

The statement said that the antibody's development had been completed and that the institute was in the process of patenting the find "and in the next stage, researchers will approach international companies to produce the antibody on a commercial scale".

There has been intensive work, including by leading experts, to develop the vaccine since then.