Odisha: Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes outside house to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, July 22: A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar. The daredevil cat did not give the snake any chance to enter the house till snake helpline workers reached the place to catch and transport the snake back to its natural habitat.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at the house of Sampad Kumar Parida. The white cat was photographed sitting alert in front of the house while the cobra with its spread hood waited in front of it.

''Cat has prevented Cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 min till the Snake Helpline reached the spot. Our cat is around 1.5 years old & live with us like a family member,'' Sampad K Parida told ANI.

Odisha | A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar



Cat has prevented Cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 min till the Snake Helpline reached the spot. Our cat is around 1.5 years old & live with us like a family member: Sampad K Parida pic.twitter.com/dWZXTMf9V5 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

A cat in Odisha has stunned the Internet by standing firm against a cobra.

The post garnered many reactions. Some chose to bring up their experiences with their protective cats.

Another replied to the tweet saying, "Wow. This cat upgraded itself to a dog."