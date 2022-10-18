YouTube
    Odisha: Patient, staff killed as ambulance hits a tree

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhawanipatna, Oct 18: Two persons were killed and four others injured as an ambulance crashed into a roadside tree in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Tuesday.

    The accident happened on National Highway-26 near Mahichala area when the ambulance was taking a patient from Jaipatna health centre to Bhawanipatna hospital, they said.

    Odisha: Patient, staff killed as ambulance hits a tree

    Sunita Durga of Kapurmal village, the patient, and helper of the ambulance Dambru Sabar were killed in the accident, they added.

    Four people, including the driver and two attendants of the patient, were injured. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

    odisha patient killed injured ambulance crashed police

    X