Odisha outfit threatens to throw ink on Shah Rukh Khan for a film he did 17 years ago!

By
NASA's InSight spacecraft lands on Mars
    Bhubaneswar, Nov 27: A local outfit in Odisha has threatened to throw ink on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for it feels the man had portrayed emperor Ashoka in a bad light in his film by the same name that released way back in 2001.

    The outfit, called Kalinga Sena, has sought an apology from the 53-year-old actor and decided to throw ink at him and also show him black flags when he visits the Odisha capital next week.

    According to a report in PTI, the Kalinga Sena filed a complaint against Khan on November 1 alleging that the latter had hurt the sentiments of the Odia people and dishonoured the state's culture by showing the Kalinga war in a wrong light.

    "We have made preparation to throw ink on the actor's face and show him black flag at any place from the airport to the stadium. Our activists will remain present all along the road where Khan is likely to visit," the outfit's press statement said. It also held a protest rally on November 11 where they burned the veteran actor's effigy.

    The film 'Asoka' featuring Kareena Kapoor besides Khan was based on the battle of Kalinga, one of the most violent ones in the history of India and which had changed heart of the emperor who then took to non-violence.

    The Odisha Police have meanwhile assured that steps will be taken to ensure full security to Khan, who is scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Men's Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, November 27.

    Khan also faced the wrath of a section of Sikhs who alleged that his upcoming film 'Zero' made a wrong depiction of their sacred 'kirpan', thereby hurting Sikh sentiments.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 10:43 [IST]
