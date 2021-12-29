Odisha: One more foreign returnee tests positive for Omicron, state tally rises to 9

Bhubaneswar, Dec 29: One more foreign returnee has tested positive for Omicron taking the tally of patients infected by the new variant of coronavirus to nine in Odisha, a senior health department official said.

Director of Health Service (DHS) Bijay Mohapatra said a 31-year-old man hailing from Keonjhar district had returned from Dubai to Bhubaneswar on December 16. His genome sequencing has given a positive result, the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, has informed the Health department. He has been admitted to a private hospital, the DHS said, adding that contact tracing of those who were exposed to him is on.

His father and mother have tested negative for the infection and again their samples will be examined.

On December 26, four foreign returnees - 2 from Nigeria and as many from UAE - had tested positive for the Omicron variant. On December 23, two patients, aged 11 and 15, who recently returned from "non at-risk" country Nigeria, were also found infected. Prior to that, two patients, aged 41 and 43, had tested positive for the Omicron variant on December 21, after returning to the state from Nigeria and Qatar.

Meanwhile, health experts fear that the Omicron induced third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, may reach its peak in Odisha towards the end of January and first week of February. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also cautioned the people to follow the COVID-19 protocol as Omicron has been spreading across the country.

