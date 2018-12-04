Odisha: Naveen Patnaik writes to PM over one-third reservation for women in Parl, state legislatures

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi regarding one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

The letter further reads,"I assure full support of my Government in providing women their rightful place in the decision making process."

The letter also reads, "Mahatma Gandhi always spoke of gender equality and empowerment of women in society. Taking a historic decision to empower women in our country would be the finest tribute to the Father of the Nation on his 150th Birth Anniversary."

The Odisha Assembly had, on November 21, unanimously passed a resolution seeking 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative assemblies and Parliament. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was passed by a voice vote after a debate in the House.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, before it came to power at the Centre, had promised to implement the Bill. However, the Narendra Modi government buried the issue even as it selectively publicised issues of women's rights, varying from triple talaq to Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

The chief minister's decision to move the resolution comes months ahead of assembly and parliamentary polls in 2019. Political observers in the state believe that this may help Patnaik put up a solid opposition to BJP's rising fortunes in the state.