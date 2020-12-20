Odisha govt to set up facility to provide affordable accommodation to devotees: Official

It is movie time on Sunday for jail inmates in Odisha

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Puri, Dec 20: The Odisha government was in the process of establishing a huge facility for providing affordable accommodation to pilgrims visiting Shree Jagannath Temple here, a senior official said.

This was stated by Odisha's Works secretary-cum- chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Krishan Kumar on Saturday after a high level official delegation visited the holy town to review the ambitious Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) programme.

A huge facility will come up over 9 to 10 acre of land near Baseli Sahi Police station for providing cheap accommodation to the visitors, Kumar said, adding that a bed would cost about Rs 100 to Rs 150.

Development Commissioner S C Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and other senior officials visited Puri on Saturday to review various developmental projects ahead of reopening of Srimandir for general public on January 3.