Odisha forest fires: 'Central government to send expert panel,' says Prakash Javadekar

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhubaneswar, Mar 10: The central government has said that it will send an expert committee to Odisha to provide technical assistance for effective management of forest fire incidents in the state.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar said this in a statement after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP MPs from Odisha met him in the national capital.

"@moefcc is sending a committee of experts to Odisha to give technical advise & help out state forest dept. in effective management of forest fire incidents in the region," tweeted Javadekar.

Javadekar further tweeted that the experts will work in coordination with the deployed team for early and effective dousing of fire. "Will be reviewing the situation with my team at @moefcc on a daily basis," he said.

Similipal forest fire: Odisha claims no loss of life, issues SOP to regulate blaze

In the memorandum, the BJP MPs said it is critical to address these ongoing forest fires immediately with swift and coordinated action between the Central and state forest departments while coming up with a long-term plan for prevention and mitigation of further forest fires in Odisha.

"We seek your personal intervention in convening a meeting with officials of your Ministry and the state government for launching urgent measures to contain and subdue the forest fires in Odisha, assess the damage to forest land, flora & fauna as well as communities dependent on forests for their livelihood and take suitable remedial and reparative actions in this regard," the MPs urged.