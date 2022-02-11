YouTube
    Odisha: Ex MLA Roshni Singh Deo passes away at 82 years

    Bhubaneswar, Feb 11: Former MLA Roshni Singh Deo passed away on Friday following prolonged illness, family sources said. She was aged 82.

    Singh Deo died at the residence of her son Pushpendra Singh Deo, a BJD leader and former minister. She was twice elected from the Koksara assembly segment in Kalahandi district in 1995 and 2000.

    Her body will be taken to her residence at Jayapatna in Kalahandi district for last rites, her son Pushpendra said. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Roshni Singh Deo.

    "I condole the demise of former Koksara MLA Smt. Roshni Singh Deo - a renowned figure of undivided Kalahandi District. She represented Odisha Assembly in 1995 and 2000 on Janata Dal & BJD tickets. My deep condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti," BJD MP Sujeet Kumar mourned her death on Twitter.

    Friday, February 11, 2022, 15:22 [IST]
