Draupadi Murmu gets 'surprise' vote from Kerala where NDA has no MLA

No change of guard ceremony tomorrow at Rashtrapati Bhavan, here's why

Draupadi Murmu to take oath as 15th President of India on July 25

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, President-elect Murmu meets Odisha CM Patnaik

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 24: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday met President-elect Draupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi.

Patnaik, who was accompanied by his party MPs in New Delhi, said that he paid a visit to the President-elect's house to greet her and wish her all the best. "I am so pleased and honoured that a daughter of Odisha has been chosen as the President of India, I will be there for her oath-taking ceremony tomorrow," the CM said after the meeting.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated Murmu over phone on her victory. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said he extended greetings to Murmu on behalf of the people of the state.

Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik along with all party MPs met President-elect Droupadi Murmu in Delhi, earlier today pic.twitter.com/50BanUaZYr — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

"Spoke to the daughter of #Odisha, President-Elect Smt #DroupadiMurmu over phone and wished her all the very best on behalf of people of #Odisha. Entire family of 4.5 Cr people of Odisha is proud of her achievement, the CM wrote.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, won by an overwhelming margin against joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs.

She scripted history by becoming India's first tribal president.

Patnaik's BJD had supported the daughter of Odisha in the presidential race.

Meanwhile, President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21 gun salute.

The President will then deliver an address. Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.

On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest.