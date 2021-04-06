Odisha CM asks collectors to enforce Covid safety protocols strictly, appeals people to be on alert

Bhubaneswar, Apr 06: As the second wave of Covid-19 looms over Odisha with spike in cases, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked the district authorities strictly enforce guidelines by enhancing surveillance.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State through video conference, the chief minister said,''The entire world is encountering resurgence in COVID-19 virus. Many states of our country are also witnessing spikes in proliferation of the disease. We have been observing an increasing trend in the virus spread in recent weeks within Odisha as well.''

Stating that the situation is rapidly deteriorating in Odisha, he said,''We have been able to successfully control the first wave of Covid in spite of a challenging situation when the nature of the virus was unknown. We are now battle hardened and I am sure we will be able to successfully tackle this resurgence of the virus infection.''

''We have to reactivate all our protocols and make the entire machinery work with enthusiasm and vigour,'' he said.

Currently, the virus spread seem to be mainly concentrated in the districts adjoining the Chhattisgarh border. I would urge the Chief Secretary, ACS Health and Family Welfare and Senior officials concerned to visit the Western Odisha districts with high incidence of the Covid Positive cases and make an on the ground assessment and take suitable urgent action.

The Health department to immediately redeploy doctors, paramedics, Lab technicians etc. to Western Odisha districts to strengthen the manpower required to fight the virus. There should be sufficient Hospital capacity to take care of the increasing cases.

''Adequate ambulances with oxygen supply to be deployed in the highly affected areas and proper monitoring systems to be put in place to ensure that any emergency call is addressed timely and with a sense of urgency and sensitivity. There should be no complaints about non-responsiveness of ambulances or lack of beds in the hospitals.

''We have to enforce the Covid safety protocols strictly to slow down the spread of the virus. DGP to deploy the police personnel in large numbers across the State in a 10-day drive to strictly enforce the Covid Safety protocols as notified..''

He further directed that I&PR department should start a new awareness campaign to sensitise the citizens to follow norms of face mask, hand hygiene and social distancing.

Directing collectors concerned with the Covid-19 management to take it up seriously, he directed all sections of the society including the PRI Members, Mission Shakti groups, etc. to ensure awareness and enforcement. This new wave of Covid virus spread seems to be more infectious and might create a devastating situation, if we do not take it seriously.

The Chief Minister called upon people to obey guidelines to prevent such a situation. ''We will go for strict enforcement of covid norms at institutional and Individual level. I appeal to all the people of Odisha to be alert and follow the norms and please cooperate with the enforcement machinery. There is no place for complacency as valuable lives are at stake,'' he said.