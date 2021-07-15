Odisha Bandh: Left parties stage protests against raising price on fuel, cooking gas

Farmers' Protest: What is 'chakka jam' that farmers have announced for Saturday?

Bhubaneswar, July 15: Normal life has come to a standstill in several parts of Odisha due to a six-hour bandh being observed by the left parties, protesting against the hike in the price of petroleum products, cooking gas and essential commodities.

According to reports, members of CPI, CPI (M), CPIM(L) and Forward Block resorted to road blockade and rail roko in different towns in Odisha. The protesters blocked the railway track at Bhubaneswar station disrupting train services.

Meanwhile, the left party supporters were also seen picketing on the city roads and appealing to the public to cooperate with the bandh. Shops and business establishments have remained shut in many parts of the State.

The Left parties said that the protest is being observed against the dictatorial policies of both Odisha and Central governments that led to a surge in prices of essential commodities.

Keeping in view the six-hour bandh call by the left parties, the Odisha government had asked all district collectors to ensure essential services are not affected.

