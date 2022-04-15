YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha: 12-year-old boy killed by friends for not letting play games on his mobile

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Koraput, Apr 15: In a horrific incident, 12-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death with stones allegedly by his two friends in Odisha's Koraput district after he refused them to play video games on his mobile phone.

    Representational Image

    The incident happened on Thursday in Masiput village when the three boys were playing video games near the school, they said.

    A fight broke out when the boy refused his friends to play games on his mobile phone, they said.

    Soon, they thrashed and bludgeoned him to death with stones. They then disposed of the body on the bank of Kolab river, police said.

    The body was found on Friday morning after the boy's father lodged a police complaint, they said.

    The two boys involved in the killing have been apprehended, Additional Superintendent of Police Utkal Keshari Das said.

    The body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

    More ODISHA News  

    Read more about:

    odisha crime

    Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 22:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X