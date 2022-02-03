YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Nagpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Obscene song case: Yo Yo Honey Singh told to submit voice sample by Nagpur court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Nagpur, Feb 03: A district court in Maharashtra's Nagpur has directed singer Honey Singh to appear before a local police station to submit his voice sample in connection with a case registered against him for singing and uploading a vulgar song on the internet.

    District and additional sessions judge S A S M Ali on January 27 directed the singer to appear at Panchpaoli police station in Nagpur between February 4 and February 11.

    Obscene song case: Yo Yo Honey Singh told to submit voice sample by Nagpur court

    The court passed the direction while hearing an application filed by the singer seeking relaxation of condition imposed on him to travel abroad. While permitting Singh to travel to Dubai between January 29 and February 4, the court asked him to appear at the police station between February 4 and 11.

    Singh's application was opposed by the investigating officer, who cited that the singer was supposed to appear at the police station on January 25, but he had failed to appear and informed in an email his inability to do so.

    The investigating officer claimed that the singer was not cooperating with the probe, and if he is permitted to travel, he may not remain present before the court.

    The Panchpaoli police had registered a complaint against Singh under section 292 (sale, distribution of obscene content) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act, based on a complaint filed by one Anandpal Singh Jabbal.

    More nagpur News  

    Read more about:

    nagpur

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 10:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X