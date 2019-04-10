OBC leader Alpesh Thakor quits Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 10: Alpesh Thakor, Gujarat's OBC leader quit the Congress on Wednesday, a day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

A Times of India report today said, citing his close aide Dhaval Jhala, that Thakor has already done so though there was no official confirmation in this regard at the time of filing this report.

Thakor's apparent resignation comes amid reports that he was unhappy over the distribution of tickets in the state for the Lok Sabha polls. Thakor is a prominent OBC leader in the state and his resignation from the party could dampen the party's prospects in the state.

Gujjar quota agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, son join BJP

Thakor, only last month, had rubbished all rumours that he would jump ship to join BJP and said that he would continue to fight for the rights of the Thakor community within the Congress fold.

Thakor had joined the Congress just ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls in 2017. He had successfully contested from Radhanpur constituency in Patan district.