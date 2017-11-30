Obama to address town hall in Delhi: What you need to know

Former United States President Barack Obama will address a town hall in New Delhi on Friday, the Obama Foundation has said.

Obama, who arrived in India on Thursday, will also address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the town hall, the former US president, in his first visit to India after demitting office in January, will interact with nearly 300 young leaders drawn from various parts of the country.

'The town hall will expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort,' the Foundation said in an update.

We'll also invite people across India to share their questions for President Obama online and anyone, anywhere can tune-in to watch the Town Hall live on Obama.org," said an official statement on Obama Foundation's website.

The town hall, which is scheduled at 3:45 PM, will be streamed lived at Obama.org, on the Obama Foundation's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

In a Facebook message, Obama said, "I will be conducting a townhall with young leaders of India who can share with me some of the works they are trying to do to make communities better and also answer questions on how Obama Foundation can help."

OneIndia News