'Nupur Sharma should have apologised to the nation on TV': SC on Prophet row

New Delhi, Jul 01: The Supreme Court slammed suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks against the Prophet and said that she should apologise to the entire nation on television. The court said the remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

The apex court also refused to entertain Nupur Sharma's plea to club FIRs in various states for her remark against Prophet and allowed her to withdraw plea.

"These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country...These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or for political agenda or some other nefarious activities", the bench said during the hearing.

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country, this lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening," said Justice Surya Kant.

Referring to her apology and withdrawal of comments on Prophet, the apex court bench said it was too late in the day to withdraw. "On her complaint a person was arrested, but despite multiple FIRs, she has not yet been touched by Delhi police," the court added.

The court said her remarks showed her "obstinate and arrogant character".

"What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land," said Justice Surya Kant.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, had sparked violent agitations in several parts of the country.