Nun rape: Missionaries of Jesus sets up panel, to probe conspiracy angle

New Delhi, Sep 13: Expressing doubts over the authenticity of the rape complaint filed by the nuns against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation has decided to probe the matter. They feel that this is a conspiracy to defame the missionary.

In a press release, the body said that the commission would also probe the source of revenue of the protesting nuns.

They further said that the nuns appear to be protesting under the influence of some external influence. While alleging that several suspicious people had visited the convent in the past few months, they also said in a statement that an innocent soul cannot be crucified on the basis of such allegations.

Meanwhile the Kerala police have asked Bishop Franco Mullakal to appear before the investigating team on September 19, Inspector General of police Vijay Sakhare said on Wednesday.

The decision to summon the clergyman was taken after a meeting chaired by Sakhare, IG (Ernakulam range), which was also attended by Kottayam District Superintendent of Police Harisankar and Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash amid mounting pressure on police to initiate action against Mullakal.

The nun had recently sought the urgent intervention of the Vatican for justice and demanded the bishop's removal as the head of the Jalandhar diocese, questioning why the church was "closing its eyes to the truth" when she mustered the courage to make public her sufferings.

In a scathing letter to the Vatican that was made available to the media Tuesday, the nun also asked will the Church be able to give back what she has lost. She alleged that Bishop Franco Mulakkal was using "political and money power" to bury the case against him.

She had accused the clergyman of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016.