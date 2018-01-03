Number visitors to Taj Mahal could be capped at 40,000 per day

The number of tourists visiting Taj Mahal could be capped at 40,000 per day as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is planning to introduce a number of steps to preserve the heritage site, said a PTI report.

As per reports, the ASI is also planning to put a three-hour cap on each ticket holder to tour the Taj Mahal.

A high-level meeting was said to have been held recently in which Culture Secretary Ravindra Singh, ASI officials, representatives of Agra district administration and officers of the Central Industrial Security Force took part.

It must be noted that on some occasions, especially during the peak tourist season, the number of tourists inside the Taj complex crosses 60,000 to 70,000 per day.

There has been a rising concern over the damage to the Taj Mahal due to environmental reasons. Last year, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Divisional Commissioner of Agra to provide information on the trees planted in the eco-sensitive Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) near the historic Taj Mahal.

