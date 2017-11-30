Number of fuel outlets in India rose by 45% between 2011 and 2017

India, which has third highest number of fuel outlets in the world after the US and China, saw almost 45 percent jump in the number of petrol pumps in the last six years.

At the end of october this year, India had a total of 60,799 outlets dispensing petrol and diesel as compared to 41,947 outlets in 2011.

Over 90 percent of these outlets are owned by public sector oil giants with the India Oil Corp (IOC) owning 26,489 petrol stations. The Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) come next with 14,675 and 14,161 outlets, respectively.

Among private players, who own nine percent of the fuel outlets, Essar is the leader with 3,980 stations. Reliance Industries and Royal Dutch Shell own 1,400 and 90 outlets, respectively.

The share of private retail outlets has grown from 7.1 percent to 9.5 percent between 2011 and 2017. Among private oil retailers, Essar has added most number of outlets between 2011 and 2017. Essar had 1,382 outlets in 2011 and now it has 3,980 outlets,

In 2015, India overtook Japan as the third highest oil consuming country in the world behind US and China. The United States and China have over a lakh fuel outlets.

