India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 04: Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation (NTAGI) is likely to meet on Friday to review trials data of Covovax and Corbevax for their use in children.

Serum institute of India and Biological E are conducting Phase III trials of their vaccines on children.

ZyCoV-D vaccine manufactured by Cadila Healthcare has received the approval for Restricted Use in Emergency Setting by the National Regulator i.e., Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the age group of 12 years and above based on the interim clinical data of Phase II &Phase III clinical trial conducted in the country.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2, 2021.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 9:43 [IST]