NEET UG 2021 result to be declared soon: Here is the link to check

NTA set to release NEET UG 2021 soon: Here are the details

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 30: The NTA will soon release the NEET 2021 result after the Supreme Court cleared the way. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The result and All India Rank of NEET (UG) will be prepared /notified by the NTA as per the norms/criteria fixed by the NMC / DGHS (for MBBS/BDS) and by CCIM (for BAMS/BSMS/ BUMS) and by CCH (for BHMS).

Along with the NEET 2021 result, the NTA will also publish the final answer key and scorecards of the candidates. The NEET UG 2021 was held on September 12 and out of the 161.4 lakh candidates who had registered 95 per cent of them took the test.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday stayed a Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants. The NEET UG 2021 result once declared will be available on neet.nta.nic.in.