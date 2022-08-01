NSA Doval should name elements spreading bigotry: Owaisi

Mamata's opposition meet: Even if I was invited, I would have skipped it says Owaisi

Jaipur, Aug 01: AIMIM chief Asadudduin Owaisi has urged National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to name the elements which are spreading bigotry in the country

It comes days after Doval participated in a meeting to promote inter-faith harmony.

"I was expecting that he (Doval) would tell the country about who are the elements spreading bigotry in the country. Why is he mincing his words? He should tell the nation," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

At an interfaith harmony meeting organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) in Delhi on Saturday, NSA Ajit Doval said that some elements were creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology and observed that there was a need to work on the ground and "strengthen our voices".

NSA Doval calls for countering radical organisations, Muslim leaders seek ban on PFI

"Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that's vitiating the progress of India. They're creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology, it's affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too," Doval had said.

The NSA highlighted the need to maintain unity in the society which contributes to the country's progress. "There's an atmosphere of conflict in the world, if we have to tackle that atmosphere, it's important to maintain the unity of the country together. The way India is progressing will benefit people from all religions," he said.

Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 17:39 [IST]