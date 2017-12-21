NRTU: India’s dream of first ever Rail University comes true, all you need to know

It was a major boost for the Indian Railways with the Cabinet approving the setting up of the first National Rail and Transport University (NRTU).

The premier institution will be set up in Vadodra, Gujarat and according to the Railway Ministry, the university would skill human resources and the build the capability of the Indian Railways.

The ministry also said, " India's 1st National Rail & Transportation University to transform Indian railway and transport sector for a New India." Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal said that realising PM Narendra Modi's vision of Make in India, Skill India and Startup India, Government sets up 1st National Rail and Transportation University in Vadodara, Gujarat. The Rail University will foster entrepreneurship and generate large scale employment opportunities, Goyal also said.

The PM himself has been taking a keen interest in the university and its development. The Cabinet approval comes after a three year standstill. Now the university is a reality and will see its first batch of students starting June 2018.

The first of its kind university will create employment and also improve productivity, a government official said. It is also aimed at providing gainful employment for the youth as it would help in upgradation of sill.

The Railway Ministry said that not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, will be created by the ministry of railways which shall be the managing company of the proposed university.

"Existing land and infrastructure at National Academy of Indian Railways at Vadodara will be utilised, and suitably modified and modernised for the purpose of the university."

In its full enrolment, it is expected to have 3,000 full-time students. The funding of the new university/institute is to entirely come from the Ministry, the government further said.

The university plans to use latest pedagogy and technology applications such as satellite based tracking, radio frequency identification and artificial intelligence to improve on-the-job performance and productivity, it was further informed.

OneIndia News