    NRC will be implemented in WB: Kailash Vijayvargiya

    Kolkata, Sep 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Wednesday said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in West Bengal and not a single Hindu will have to leave the country.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Without naming the TMC, Vijayvargiya, who is BJP's Bengal minder, said certain political parties and politicians are trying to instill fear among the general people over NRC by spreading canards.

    "As the national general secretary of BJP I want to assure all of you that NRC will be implemented but not a single Hindu will have to leave the country. Each and every Hindu will be given citizenship, he said at a programme here.

    "There are certain people who are trying to spread canards and misguide the masses," he said hinting at the TMC.

    4 deaths in 3 days, fear of losing citizenship grips people across Bengal

    Hundreds of people are queueing up at government and municipal offices here and across West Bengal to collect their birth certificates and necessary documents should the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be implemented in the state despite assurances by the TMC government that it would not be allowed.

    The omission of a large number of Bengalis from the final NRC list in the BJP-ruled Assam has apparently created panic among the people and has led to eight deaths in the state so far.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
