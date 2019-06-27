NRC: Many who featured in first list find their names missing in latest draft

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 27: Several persons found on Wednesday that their names were missing from the draft NRC. This despite their names appearing in the first list when it was published on July 30 2018.

The reason mentioned in the additional draft exclusion list is Descendant of D Voter. D voter or doubtful voter is a category which was introduced in the electoral rolls of Assam in 1997. This was done to mark people unable to prove their citizenship during verification. Now most of these persons who have fallen under this category are set to appeal against their names missing in the list.

The additional list to draft the National Register of Citizens in Assam was published on Wednesday. The list for public display includes the names of 1,02,462 people who have to file claims to prove their citizenship.

This list has the names of those who figured in the complete draft NRC that was published on July 30 2018. These persons were found ineligible for inclusion.

"The Additional Draft Exclusion List will not contain the results of claimants and objectees appearing for hearings held for disposal of Claims and Objections during the period 15th February 2019 to 26th June, 2019. The results of those hearings will be published only in the Final NRC to be published on 31st July 2019. Starting at 10 AM on 26th June, 2019, the hard copies of the Additional Draft Exclusion List will be available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner/ SDO (Civil)/ Circle Officer during office hours," the state coordinator said in a press release.

Further the coordinator said that those who will be excluded will also be informed individually through letters of information. The submission and claim and its disposal by the disposing officer through a hearing will happen together. The letter of information will mention the details of the venue of claim submissions cum hearing.The hearing would start from July 5 onwards.

The additional exclusion list is available in the designated NRC Seva Kendras and the offices of the deputy commissioners, sub divisional officers and circle officers. People can access the list at nrcassam.nic.in.

Each person in the additional list will have to be informed through a letter of information about the reasons for his or her inclusion in the additional list, details of the disposing officer before whom the claim has to be filed and hearing held, including the date, time and venue.

According to a statement issued by the state coordinator of NRC, the list has been published as per provisions of Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003.

The draft published on July 30, 2018 included the names of 2.9 crore people out of total applications of 3.29 crore. Forty lakh people were left out in the draft.

The NRC in Assam is being updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court and the final list is scheduled to be released on July 31.

