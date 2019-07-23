  • search
    NRC Assam coordinator dismisses reports of Rohingya migrant in draft list

    By PTI
    |

    Guwahati, July 22: The Assam Coordinator of National Register of Citizens Prateek Hajela on Monday termed as "false" and "baseless" media reports of inclusion of a Rohingya migrant in the draft NRC.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Referring to media reports published on July 21 and 22 about inclusion of a Rohingiya migrant in the draft NRC, Hajela in a press communiqué said, "These media reports have referred to one person named Alam Hussain Mazumdar who has been arrested in Cachar recently on various charges and has been mentioned as an illegal Rohingiya migrant.

    Assam NRC: Centre wants one hearing in SC before final list is out

    "In this connection, it is clarified that this news is absolutely false as the said Alam Hussain Mazumdar was not included in Draft NRC on account of being found ineligible in family tree verification and for submitting a forged birth certificate".

    Hajela said the media reports appeared to have been published without verification from the NRC authorities.

    This clarification is being issued as irresponsible false reporting has the potential of casting aspersions on the purity of the NRC, the state coordinator said.

