Now watch rocket launches from ISRO gallery: Here’s how you can register

New Delhi, Mar 30: Space technology enthusiasts can now visit the Sriharikota space port soon get a clear and closer view of the rocket launches, as ISRO is opening a new launc -viewing gallery at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The gallery, which has the capacity to accommodate 5,000 visitors, would be inaugurated by ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan on March 31.

An ISRO release today said the visitors gallery was placed at an appropriate location with clear line of sight to the two launch pads of the Sriharikota Range.

"The visitors can view launch from this gallery in real time with naked eyes", it said, adding, large screens were also placed to visually explain the various intricacies of launcher and satellites.

In addition, pre and post launch activities will be telecasted and explained through these screens to the viewers.

It said Space has revolutionized the life of human being by bringing variety of applications to the door step of every common man and has kindled a natural curiosity and ever increasing interest in every individual, towards the Indian Space Program.

People can view the April 1 launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle scheduled to lift off at 9:30 am carrying the EMI satellite and you can register here

ISRO Launch Live: How to Register

Interested Indian citizens have to do is register themselves on the dedicated website.

The website displays a link available to register to witness the upcoming PSLV-C45 EMISAT launch live on 1st April 2019 at 9:30 AM.

Those interested need to only provide a government recognised photo ID and the number of people wishing to witness the facility.

The link shows that 691 people have already registered themselves to watch the PSLV-C45 EMISAT launch live.

The nearest railway station is Sullurpeta, which is 18 Km away from Sriharikota, and limited public or private transport is available from Sullurpeta to Sriharikota.

Those who wish to know more about ISRO launch live, and hope to watch the PSLV-C45 EMISAT launch live on 1st April 2019 can visit the official ISRO website to do the same.