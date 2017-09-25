Now shop 24 hours in Maharashtra

Now shops and establishments in Maharashtra can function round the clock. Governor, Ch Vidyasagar Rao has cleared a bull that permits shops to operate 24 hours.

Officials from the state's Labour Department said the governor's assent was received 10 days ago, and a notification would be issued soon.

In August, both houses of the state legislature cleared the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2017, that allows owners to keep the shops open 24×7. "The work of preparing notification is being carried out and it will be issued soon. The Act will come into force the day the notification is issued by the department," said an official from the Labour Department.

The official added that the rules are being prepared. "But the rules are not needed immediately. If the notification is issued, then the Act will come into force immediately," added the official.

At present, shops have to be shut by 10 pm while restaurants can run till 12.30 am.

OneIndia News