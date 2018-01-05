Now, RBI to shortly issue new Rs 10 notes in chocolate brown colour

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly issue Rs.10 denomination banknotes under the Mahatma Gandhi series with chocolate brown colour as the base.

Besides the colour and the size, another main difference is that the reverse of the note will carry a motif of the Konark Sun Temple. The existing ten rupee note carries the image of fauna of India - rhinoceros, elephant and tiger.

''All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender,'' the report further said.

Earlier on 8 November 2016, the government announced demonetisation to withdraw Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes, amounting to around 86% of the currency in circulation of Rs 17.9 trillion. Since then, RBI has replaced these with the new Rs 2000 notes and redesigned Rs 500 notes.

Friday, January 5, 2018, 17:55 [IST]
