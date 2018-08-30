  • search

Now, Ramya compares RSS to Muslim Brotherhood

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bengaluru, Aug 30: Congress is leaving no stone unturned to take a dig at Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS). After Congress President Rahul Gandhi likened RSS to Muslim Brotherhood, the party's IT Cell head Ramya aka Divya Spandana also followed the suit.

    Congress IT Cell head Ramya/ Divya Spandana. PTI file photo
    Congress IT Cell head Ramya/ Divya Spandana. PTI file photo

    Divya Spandana drew a parallel between the RSS and Muslim Brotherhood under the title, "Coincidence or Strategy".

    Also Read | 'There is no question of Rahul attending RSS event', says Mallikarjun Kharge

    Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the UK had said the RSS' idea is similar to that of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world. He had also alleged that the RSS was trying to "change" the nature of India and "capture" its institutions.

    A day after Pune Police raided the houses of five activists, Rahul Gandhi once again attacked the RSS, saying, "There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India."

    Also Read | Congress, BJP spar over Bhima Koregaon raids; Rijiju counters Rahul on Maoists

    Ramya's dig at RSS comes after reports emerged that RSS may invite him, along with other prominent politicians, to a three-day lecture series it is hosting next month.

    Read more about:

    rss congress ramya

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue