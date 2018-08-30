Now, Ramya compares RSS to Muslim Brotherhood

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Congress is leaving no stone unturned to take a dig at Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS). After Congress President Rahul Gandhi likened RSS to Muslim Brotherhood, the party's IT Cell head Ramya aka Divya Spandana also followed the suit.

Divya Spandana drew a parallel between the RSS and Muslim Brotherhood under the title, "Coincidence or Strategy".

Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the UK had said the RSS' idea is similar to that of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world. He had also alleged that the RSS was trying to "change" the nature of India and "capture" its institutions.

A day after Pune Police raided the houses of five activists, Rahul Gandhi once again attacked the RSS, saying, "There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India."

Ramya's dig at RSS comes after reports emerged that RSS may invite him, along with other prominent politicians, to a three-day lecture series it is hosting next month.