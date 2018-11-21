  • search

Now, Railways introduces e-toilets in train coaches

By
    New Delhi, Nov 21: The Indian Railways introduced electronically operated toilets or 'e-toilets' as a special initiative to mark World Toilet Day. This is the first time that a railway coach will be integrated with these.

    "Though e-toilets have been common in use in static locations, the concept will be tried for the first time in a mobile environment of a railway coach," said Central Railway in a press note released.

    The idea of launching e-toilet came in the wake of World Toilet Day which is celebrated every year on November 19.

    E-toilets come with several functions and sensors which enable pressurised flushing that is simple to operate, and also has additional functions, system integrations and sensors. But, until now, they were used only in static locations. For the first time ever, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Depot, Mumbai Division of the Central Railways will install these in coach (3A) of Train 11013 or the LTT -Coimbatore Express.

    Swachh Bharat Mission, launched Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, aimed to achieve a clean India by 2019. Over 8,86,83,102 toilets have been built across India since the Swachh Bharat Mission started.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 15:27 [IST]
