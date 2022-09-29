Now PFI faces digital takedown

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 29: A day after the Popular Front of India was banned along with eight of its associated fronts for five years, the Twitter account of the radical outfit has been taken down.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday banned the PFI and its affiliates for their alleged links to terror groups and role in terror funding.

    The National Investigation Agency which carried out the raids along with the Enforcement Directorate seized incriminating material including bomb making manuals. The agencies in a note said that it had seized hundreds of incriminating materials. It listed a brochure and a CD related to Mission 2047. This was a document containing material to covert India into an Islamic State by 2047. This was seized from the vice-president of the PFI Maharashtra.

    From the UP leadership the NIA seized pen drives containing videos relating to the Islamic State and Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

    The NIA also said that the PFI and its various front organisations had a presence in over 17 states in the country [and] over 1,300 criminal cases had been registered by Police and NIA against cadres of PFI and its front organisations in different states.

    The agencies also shared details of alleged terror acts which included a manual on how to make an IED using easily available materials. This document was recovered from Mohammed Nadeem, the PFI leader from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

    The NIA and ED carried out raids across the country in the past two weeks. Over 300 arrests were carried out following the raids.

    Thursday, September 29, 2022, 12:00 [IST]
    X