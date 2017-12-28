Now, fly Modi, Rahul kites at famous international festival, Uttarayan, in Gujarat

This time during the famous international kite festival, Uttarayan, hosted every year in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, get a dose of politics.

The nine-day-long event will start from January 7 as a part of the Makar Sankranti festival.

The Tourism Corporation of Gujarat is organising the festival for the last 27 years.

The markets in the commercial hub of Gujarat, Surat, are busy selling kites with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi like hot cakes, days ahead of the festival.

The shopkeepers have stocked their shelves with kites on various themes, including dragons, gods and goddesses, to name a few. However, patrons prefer to buy kites with political motifs. It is not just Modi and Rahul kites which festival-goers are queuing up to buy. Artistes have also designed kites with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) and bullet train themes, both pet projects of PM Modi.

"Buyers are crazy about buying kites which feature both Modi and Rahul in one frame. It's like a mini-election after the actual elections," laughed a shopkeeper, who is earning moolah selling his kites.

However, this time the prices of kites have increased manifold because of the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"The GST has raised the prices compared to last year but we're hopeful that sales will be just as good as last year. People have come from far to buy kites from here," one of the kite-sellers, Bharat Dholwala told ANI.

People of the state have heaved a sigh of relief after the end of elections which saw hectic political activities in Gujarat.

In the recently held Assembly elections in Gujarat, where both Modi and Rahul campaigned relentlessly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged the winner by bagging 99 seats in the 182-member state Legislative Assembly. Recently, Vijay Rupani of the BJP was sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the second time in a row. Modi along with a galaxy of BJP leaders attended the high-profile event hosted in Gandhinagar, the capital city.

OneIndia News